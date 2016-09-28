ANC and DA spend more money on their salary bills – report

A report that provides insight into South Africa’s political parties’ funding, excluding private donations, has revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) and opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) spend more money paying staff salaries in the financial year ended March 31, 2016.

According to the annual report of the Electoral Commission’s Represented Political Parties Fund, parties represented in parliament and provincial legislatures received more than R127 million.

The governing party received R72.9m in proportional transfers and R2.7m in equitable transfers from the fund. It spent R640 000 on meetings and rally arrangements.

While the DA received a R24.8m proportional transfer and a R2.7m equitable transfer. The party spent R22m on salaries and R2.3m on rent and electricity.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received a R7.5m proportional transfer and a R2.7m equitable transfer. The money was spent mostly on rallies and events‚ which cost R6.7m‚ and travel at R1.2m.