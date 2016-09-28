menu
Local News 28.9.2016 03:10 pm

Komphela banking on Free State Stars experience

Phakaaathi Reporter
Steve Komphela coach of Kaizer Chiefs. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Steve Komphela coach of Kaizer Chiefs. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela hopes his time at Free State Stars will help him devise a way to earn three point of Wednesday night for Amakhosi.

Stars will welcome Chiefs at the James Motlatsi Stadium in their fifth game of the season. Amakhosi have improved significantly after registering back-to-back wins against Highlands Park and Maritzburg United in league ties.

Ea Lla Koto are in search of their first win this season after tasting defeat twice and managing to steal a point from two other games.

“This is a crucial match for us,” Steve Komphela told the club’s website. “It is not going to be easy. We hope things have turned in our favour after the encouraging wins in our last two matches.”

“I worked at Free State Stars, and I know them,” continues Komphela. “They love winning, and one thing I know is that they don’t want to be seen at the bottom of the table.”

“We have to be alert because they are going through changes in their technical team,” observes Komphela. “With Themba Sithole in charge, it is not going to be easy for us. I had an opportunity to work with some of the players there – they have good qualities and attributes to give us a tough match.”

Related Stories
Hlatshwayo positive of Sundowns defeat 28.9.2016
Mhlongo wishes he could trade award for three points 28.9.2016
Mlambo – Anything is possible 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic
Phakaaathi

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic

Jembula sinks Maritzburg
Phakaaathi

Jembula sinks Maritzburg

poll

results

Pirates 1-1 P Stars
Maritzburg Utd 0-1 P City
Highlands Park 1-1 CT City
Celtic 1-2 Arrows
Click to see full results

fixtures

FS Stars vs Chiefs
Arrows vs SuperSport Utd
Baroka vs Chippa Utd
Arrows vs Chippa Utd
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Arrows 4 9
2 Orlando Pirates 4 8
3 Cape Town City 5 8
4 Polokwane City 5 8
5 Bidvest Wits 3 7
6 Kaizer Chiefs 4 7
7 Platinum Stars 4 5
8 SuperSport United 4 5
9 Chippa United 2 4
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Baroka FC 4 4
12 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 4 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.