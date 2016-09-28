Komphela banking on Free State Stars experience

Stars will welcome Chiefs at the James Motlatsi Stadium in their fifth game of the season. Amakhosi have improved significantly after registering back-to-back wins against Highlands Park and Maritzburg United in league ties.

Ea Lla Koto are in search of their first win this season after tasting defeat twice and managing to steal a point from two other games.

“This is a crucial match for us,” Steve Komphela told the club’s website. “It is not going to be easy. We hope things have turned in our favour after the encouraging wins in our last two matches.”

“I worked at Free State Stars, and I know them,” continues Komphela. “They love winning, and one thing I know is that they don’t want to be seen at the bottom of the table.”

“We have to be alert because they are going through changes in their technical team,” observes Komphela. “With Themba Sithole in charge, it is not going to be easy for us. I had an opportunity to work with some of the players there – they have good qualities and attributes to give us a tough match.”