Pupil suspended over anonymous post on racism at school

A pupil of a private school in Centurion has been suspended after sharing a screenshot of a post on social media.

His father, Reverend Ricky Pillay, said things went awry when his son came across a posting about his school on Google Maps, Rekord Centurion reported.

The pupil is a Grade 8 pupil at The Way Christian School in Valhalla.

The 13-year-old boy took a snapshot of the posting and shared it to his profile on Instagram, showing his friends what he had discovered.

The posting from a Claire Johnson made derogatory remarks about teachers at the school.

Johnson accused staff of being racists and making racial remarks at the school, said Pillay.

He said he and his wife were summoned to the school after another pupil informed a teacher of the screenshot on Instagram.

His wife Judy said when she arrived at the school, her son was harshly criticised and intimidated by the principal.

She said her son was found guilty and suspended from the school without a disciplinary hearing.

“My son explained to the school management that he didn’t write the post,” she said.

“He told them he came across the post on Google Maps, took a snapshot and shared it to his profile, informing his friends of what is being said about their school.”

Judy said ‘Claire Johnson’ appeared to be a fake name that could not be found.

“The school accused my son of being ‘Claire Johnson’.”

Judy said the school called in an IT specialist, who confirmed the material on her son’s phone was indeed a screenshot.

“I am disgusted at the school, being a Christian school, for the way they have ill-treated me and my son.”

Judy said her husband had sent a letter of complaint to the circuit team manager for the Tshwane South District of the Gauteng department of education.

The Way Private School spokesperson Trevor Mynhardt said the matter was sub judice and had been dealt with internally.

“The matter is also being investigated by the department of education,” he said.

Gauteng education spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said the department was concerned over what was alleged to have happened at the school.

“The school is registered with the department as an independent school. However, district officials have visited the school on Monday to investigate these allegations.”

Bodibe said the pupil concerned was back at the school on Monday.

“A full report with recommendations will be handed over to the department, which will determine the course of action.”

– Caxton News Service