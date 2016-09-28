menu
Chilli Boys made it easy for me to settle in – Kama

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Tau Percy of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bongani Kama of Chippa United during the 2016 MTN8 Cup semifinal 1st leg game between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth on 11 September 2016 ©BackpagePix

Former National First Division (NFD) side Mthata Bucks defender Bongani Kama says he has settled quickly at Chippa United because of the warm welcome he received from everyone.

Kama joined the Chilli Boys following a stint of trial in July, but now the Eastern Cape-born player has cemented his place in the first XI alongside James Okwuosa.

“The family environment I found on my arrival here at the club made it easy for me to settle in. There is a good vibe here, from management to the fans. I found most of the guys like Zeph [Mbokoma], Strydom Wambi in the team, these were the guys I knew from Cape Town during my days with FC Cape Town,” Kama was quoted on the club’s website.

“They were happy to see me and, together with other senior players, encouraged me during the trial. I am delighted at the opportunity to represent Chippa United, and I would like to thank the management and technical team for believing in me.”

The defender has promised to continue working hard so that he can inspire aspiring footballers from his community.

“As a child of the Eastern Cape, I have no doubt that my presence here will encourage many youngsters in my province to work even harder to achieve their dreams of playing at a professional level.”

