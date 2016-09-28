menu
Mthembu slams SABC board’s appointment of Hlaudi

Citizen Reporter
Photo: Supplied

He has questioned if the board followed due processes in appointing Motsoeneng to the vacancy.

The appointment of controversial former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng to group executive of corporate affairs is ‘unlawful’ and disrespects the judicial decisions, says the ANC’s chief whip in parliament Jackson Mthembu.

Addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon in Cape Town, Mthembu censured the public broadcaster’s board for disrespecting the “rule of law” in appointing Motsoeneng, saying their conduct surrounding the crisis at the SABC left much to be desired and continued to be a cause for serious embarrassment.

He has questioned if the board followed due processes in appointing Motsoeneng to the vacancy. He said the SABC was an asset of the country, and as such it should employ qualified individuals.

Mthembu said he would recommend that parliament institute an inquiry into the fitness of the board.

He also said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment that set aside Motsoeneng’s appointment as COO mattered less than how the board had responded to the judgment.

“Had the judgment been handled in a particular way the likehood is that I would not be sitting here with you talking about the SABC. We would have allowed the portfolio committee to engage with the SABC … the shenanigans continue unabated even after the judgment. They continue unabated, and indeed it throws us into this particular plan of action,” he charged.

 

