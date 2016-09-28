Three killed, one airlifted after head-on collision

Three people were killed and another sustained critical injuries in a head-on collision on the R512 in Renosterspruit, near Lanseria, in Krugersdorp.

Paramedics from ER24 and other local emergency services arrived on the accident scene, where they found the occupants of one of the vehicles trapped inside on Tuesday, Krugersdorp News reported.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said their rescue personnel, along with the Lanseria Fire Department, had to use the Jaws of Life to free a critically injured patient. Three people from the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead.

“The critically injured patient as well as another person with moderate injuries were extricated from the vehicle. An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene to airlift the critically injured patient to hospital,” said Vermaak.

“In the second vehicle a security guard was found with moderate injuries. He was treated on scene and transported along with the other patient to a nearby hospital.

“It is understood that at the time of the collision there were five occupants in the one vehicle, while the security guard was alone in his vehicle,” added Vermaak.

The exact cause of the collision is not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation.

