National 28.9.2016 04:20 pm

Article leads to arrest of wanted murder suspect

Tersia Gopi
Murderer of a 25 year old man in Amanath Shopping Centre arrested.

It is understood the man hit the deceased over the head with a steel pipe and took his cellphone.

Last week, a murder of a 25-year-old man was reported at the Amanath Shopping Centre, in KwaZulu-Natal, where two men accosted the victim and his friend on their return from the centre, Newcastle Advertiser reports.

Newcastle Advertiser‘s article led to the apprehension of the murder suspect.

It is understood the man was hit over the head with a steel pipe by one of the attackers and robbed of his cellphone.

With the assistance of his surviving friend, one suspect was arrested in Fairleigh on the night of the incident by Newcastle detectives, while the other was still at large.

Police appealed to the community for their assistance in determining the whereabouts of the second murder suspect via an article that was printed in the paper last week.

READ MORE: Crime knows no holiday in Westbury-stats

According to police, a Newcastle member purchased a copy of the Advertiser, on his way to Gauteng, the community member made a stop at Standerton petrol station. While refueling his car, he decided to read the newspaper and noticed the article about the murder suspect.

The community member recognised the suspect sitting at the front of the shop at the petrol station. He subsequently contacted the investigating officer, HS Sibiya, using the information in the newspaper.

Standerton police arrested the suspect, and he appeared in the Newcastle Magistrates’ court on September 26.

“Without the communities help, we would not have arrested the suspect, as he fled from Newcastle,” said police spokesperson Lizzy Arumugam.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in the apprehension of the suspect.

– Caxton News Service

