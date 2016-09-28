Exclusive Books wins eviction battle against Acsa

Exclusive Books will retain its key position at the OR Tambo International Airport after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an appeal by the Airports Company SA (Acsa) aimed at evicting the bookstore from the terminal.

The ruling by Judge Carole Lewis, with three other judges concurring, forms part of an extended legal battle between Acsa and Exclusive about the legality of a tender for the premises, which was awarded to Amger Retailing in June 2014.

Amger was set up just two days before Acsa issued its request for bids in December 2013.

Acsa concluded a five-year lease agreement with Exclusive in March 2009, ending in August 2013, but when Acsa had still not started a new tender process for the shop by mid-August.

When Exclusive’s bid was disqualified, and the tender was awarded to Amger, Acsa gave Exclusive notice to vacate the premises.

Exclusive in turn launched review proceedings to set aside the awarding of the tender, claiming the tender process was tainted with illegality, including Acsa supplying Amger with important information about the premises but not extending the same courtesy to Exclusive.

Despite the pending review, Acsa then launched but lost an application in the North Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to evict Exclusive Books from the premises.

Acsa appealed the ruling in the SCA, maintaining Exclusive’s lease had been terminated with a month’s notice and that it should vacate the premises.

Exclusive insisted Acsa was not entitled to terminate the lease until completion of a valid and lawful tender process. The bookstore said it would not have made sense to leave the premises only to return with all its stock and re-employ staff if it was the successful bidder.

Judge Lewis said it was clearly anticipated that Exclusive would remain in occupation from month-to-month until a lawful tender process had been completed.

She said Acsa did not even try to prove that the month-to-month lease had been validly terminated and did not deny Exclusive’s allegations that the tender process had been unlawful.

She found that Exclusive’s version of the extension of the lease agreement was entirely plausible, credible and made complete commercial sense.

In a dissenting judgment, Appeal Court Judge Nigel Willis said Exclusive had no right to occupy the premises because there was no renewal of the lease beyond August 2014.