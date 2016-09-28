menu
Local News 28.9.2016 04:26 pm

Hunt will go all out – Vilakazi

Michaelson Gumede
Sibusiso Vilakazi of Sundowns celebrating his goal during the MTN 8 match between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. (Photo by Gallo Images)

Sibusiso Vilakazi says he is aware his former mentor Gavin Hunt will pull all stops to win the MTN8 final.

Bidvest Wits will take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the first cup final of the season in Mbombela Stadium this Saturday.

“Knowing him [Hunt], I think he is one coach who I think will want to go all the way and put that aggression on the players because even they know that it has been nothing in the cabinet for such a long time. I know very well that he is longing for the trophy, and I know that he will be looking to go all out,” he says.

In the same light, Vilakazi says he also wants to win silverware himself to add to his individual accolades.

“For me it is important to win trophies. If I get an opportunity to score, then I will score, if I get an opportunity to assist, then I will, and if I get an opportunity to defend for my teammate, I will do so. But for me, I have joined the team because I want to win titles, and the team has the resources and the players, which is very obsessed about winning,” says Vilakazi.

“Both teams have done well so far to reach the final, and obviously me coming against them … I am looking forward to what is going to happen, it will be a different one, and I hope I find myself on the winning side. I am quite confident with the team that we have, we want to go all the way,” he adds.

