Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital without a CEO for nine months – DA

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital – which has more than 3 000 beds – has been without a permanent chief executive officer since January this year.

ALSO READ >>> Blood shortage not caused by #FeesMustFall protest, says SANBS

The anomaly came to light in the Gauteng Legislature after the provincial health MEC answered a question from the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Jack Bloom.

“The Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital has been without a permanent chief executive officer since January this year, but Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu says that the hospital is ‘run extremely well’ by an acting CEO,” said Bloom in a statement on Wednesday.

He said Mahlangu revealed the anomaly in an “oral reply to my questions” on Tuesday in the Legislature.

“She said that the performance of the previous CEO Dr Sandile Mfenyana was rated as satisfactory, but he was moved to the head office, and his contract will be terminated at the end of October this year,” said Bloom.

He said it was still a mystery why Dr Mfenyana was moved as “Mahlangu ducked my question” on this.

“She said that a ‘very thorough exercise’ was being done in looking for a new CEO,” said Bloom.

“I am appalled that the CEO of our largest hospital was removed without any stated reason and has still not been replaced after nine months.”

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is the third largest hospital in the world after the West China Hospital of West China Medical Centre of Sichuan University and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital at Linkou.

Commenting on the matter, Gauteng health department Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It should be noted that there was nothing sinister and untoward regarding Dr Sandile Mfenyana’s secondment at the Gauteng department of health head office. The rationale behind the secondment at head office was to strengthen and support the district clinical specialists team, one of the key areas of the department”.

Mabona said deputy CEO Dr Sifiso Maseko had been deputising for Dr Mfenyana from time to time and he was “best qualified” for the acting position. Mabona said Maseko has “the delegation and authority” to lead the facility.

“The allegations that as acting CEO he doesn’t have authority to lead are baseless and demeaning. Since acting in the position, Dr Maseko has led quite satisfactorily. The waiting lists in our facilities can be attributed to various factors such increase in the burden of disease and patients coming from other provinces.”

– African News Agency (ANA)