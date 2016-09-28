menu
National 28.9.2016 04:41 pm

Thieves posing as home buyers back in Durban suburb

CNS Reporter
Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

The gang is made up of three women and a man who pose as potential buyers.

Two more Durban houses have been robbed by a group of scam artists pretending to be potential home seekers, Northglen News reports.

Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell said since Friday, two cases, one on Middlebrook Avenue and another in Keurboom Close in Glen Anil, were among the homes targeted.

The criminal gang, made up of three women and a male accomplice, have been involved in six thefts in the area.

READ MORE: Learner due to court for possession of unlicensed firearm

“They aren’t targeting show houses, but they are looking for homes that have ‘For Sale’ signs outside them. They then tell domestic workers they are there to view the homes. They trick domestics into letting them gain access. The scam artists are using a white sedan, and the group is made up of three women and a man. They look for any electronic equipment, including laptops, cellphones and tablets, which are easily concealable,” he said.

Powell added the company along with police were looking for the suspects. He urged residents to contact the company should they see the vehicle.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
KZN trespasser falls from roof 17.8.2016
Dead body found at KZN spaza shop 16.8.2016
Land Rover ploughs into Umhlanga restaurant 9.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.