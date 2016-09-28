Thieves posing as home buyers back in Durban suburb

Two more Durban houses have been robbed by a group of scam artists pretending to be potential home seekers, Northglen News reports.

Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell said since Friday, two cases, one on Middlebrook Avenue and another in Keurboom Close in Glen Anil, were among the homes targeted.

The criminal gang, made up of three women and a male accomplice, have been involved in six thefts in the area.

“They aren’t targeting show houses, but they are looking for homes that have ‘For Sale’ signs outside them. They then tell domestic workers they are there to view the homes. They trick domestics into letting them gain access. The scam artists are using a white sedan, and the group is made up of three women and a man. They look for any electronic equipment, including laptops, cellphones and tablets, which are easily concealable,” he said.

Powell added the company along with police were looking for the suspects. He urged residents to contact the company should they see the vehicle.

– Caxton News Service