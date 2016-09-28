Man rapes neighbour’s wife

Mpumalanga police are investigating a cases of rape that occurred over the weekend, Mpumalanga News reports.

A 27-year-old man from Brondal settlement was arrested after he raped a neighbour’s wife.

This was a revenge tactic, as the victim’s husband allegedly had an affair with his wife.

According to the police, the suspect knocked on the victim’s door, and after peeping through the window to see who it was, she opened the door because it was someone she knew.

She was then pushed, thrown on the bed and raped by the suspect.

He allegedly told her it was pay back because her husband was having an affair with his wife. The suspect was arrested by the White River police.

The second incidence happened at Msholozi.

– Caxton News Service