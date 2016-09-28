menu
National 28.9.2016 04:46 pm

Man rapes neighbour’s wife

Thobile Mlangeni
Man arrested after he raped a neighbour’s wife as revenge.

Man arrested after he raped a neighbour’s wife as revenge.

He allegedly told her it was pay back because her husband was having an affair with his own wife.

Mpumalanga police are investigating a cases of rape that occurred over the weekend, Mpumalanga News reports.

A 27-year-old man from Brondal settlement was arrested after he raped a neighbour’s wife.

This was a revenge tactic, as the victim’s husband allegedly had an affair with his wife.

READ MORE: Old Ndlozi rape allegation gets revived

According to the police, the suspect knocked on the victim’s door, and after peeping through the window to see who it was, she opened the door because it was someone she knew.

She was then pushed, thrown on the bed and raped by the suspect.

He allegedly told her it was pay back because her husband was having an affair with his wife. The suspect was arrested by the White River police.

The second incidence happened at Msholozi.

– Caxton News Service

Related Stories
Rape accused model agency boss back in court 27.9.2016
ANCWL condemns violence against women by Uber drivers 24.9.2016
Free State police investigate rape of 18-year-old woman 22.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.