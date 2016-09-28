menu
National 28.9.2016 05:02 pm

Hospital declares woman dead, family arrives to find her alive

Citizen reporter
Picture: Thinkstock

Picture: Thinkstock

The family had already informed other relatives about the death on Facebook when they found out she was still alive.

A Meyerton family were told their daughter and sister was declared dead at the Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging, Gauteng, but when they arrived to fetch the body, they found she was still alive.

According to a statement by DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom, a policeman informed the family that 26-year-old Tracy Palesa Hugo had died last week on Wednesday. She had been taken earlier in the week to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The family informed other relatives about the death on Facebook.

However, on Monday, the family went to the hospital with an undertaker to remove the body, only to find her alive and being treated in a ward.

“A nurse told them that Hugo’s body had already been wrapped for removal after being declared dead, but then it was discovered she was still living. But other versions of what happened have been told to them, and they are confused about what really happened,” read the statement.

It seems police were called to inform the family of Hugo’s supposed death because the hospital claims they did not have a phone number for the family, but the police were not informed later that she had not actually died.

“The Hugo family are immensely traumatised by what has happened and want to sue the hospital.

“They suffered for five days grieving over Tracy’s death when she was still alive.

“This is inexcusable negligence by the hospital.”

Bloom has called for an investigation into the matter.

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music
National

WATCH: Afrikaner dances to Xitsonga music

readers' choice

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi
National

ANC is going to make Hlaudi president – Ndlozi

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.