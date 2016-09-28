Hospital declares woman dead, family arrives to find her alive

A Meyerton family were told their daughter and sister was declared dead at the Kopanong Hospital in Vereeniging, Gauteng, but when they arrived to fetch the body, they found she was still alive.

According to a statement by DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom, a policeman informed the family that 26-year-old Tracy Palesa Hugo had died last week on Wednesday. She had been taken earlier in the week to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The family informed other relatives about the death on Facebook.

However, on Monday, the family went to the hospital with an undertaker to remove the body, only to find her alive and being treated in a ward.

“A nurse told them that Hugo’s body had already been wrapped for removal after being declared dead, but then it was discovered she was still living. But other versions of what happened have been told to them, and they are confused about what really happened,” read the statement.

It seems police were called to inform the family of Hugo’s supposed death because the hospital claims they did not have a phone number for the family, but the police were not informed later that she had not actually died.

“The Hugo family are immensely traumatised by what has happened and want to sue the hospital.

“They suffered for five days grieving over Tracy’s death when she was still alive.

“This is inexcusable negligence by the hospital.”

Bloom has called for an investigation into the matter.