Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela

Malesela has given Molangoane an opportunity to return to the team after a fallout with chairperson Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi over the extension of his contract with the club.

Molangoane was Kaizer Chiefs’ transfer target in the recent window, with reports suggesting that he had signed a precontract with Amakhosi before the start of the 2016/2017 season.

“I think if Joseph was to come back here, he needs to make a formal apology to the chairperson, the team, to myself and the supporters of Chippa United,” Malesela told SowetanLive.

“I was never angry [at him]. The fact is that the boy openly said he would rather stop playing football than be at Chippa. That’s how bad it was. You can imagine how big an insult that is,” Malesela said.

“When I came here, he was about to be put on transfer. We helped him find himself, and I think the bill of appreciation should have been sent.

“If the prodigal son was welcomed back home by his father, who are we not to do that? Not that we are desperate for him, it’s just being human and understanding that people make mistakes.”