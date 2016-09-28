The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng reportedly wants the new DA-led government in Tshwane to be put under administration, a process that would lead to fresh elections being held by the municipality’s council.

On Wednesday TimesLIVE reported that the provincial MEC of cooperative governance and traditional leadership‚ Paul Mashatile‚ had sent a delegation of senior officials to meet with the metro’s mayor Solly Msimanga.

The publication said according to its sources “there are growing calls within the Gauteng Provincial Government to dislodge” the party which took over the municipality during the August 3 local elections. This apparently follows Tuesday’s chaotic scenes that played out at a council meeting when ANC councillors protested at the appointments of the chief of staff‚ secretary of council and chair of chairs.

A source was quoted saying: “The provincial government is building a case. The officials from the department which were sent to meet with mayor Msimanga are going to make a determination about the situation.

“But there is a strong view that if the situation is worse‚ the council is in a state of paralysis and it will not assist the metro to deliver services to the people of Tshwane.”

Placing the municipality under administration would require an administrator to be appointed for three months and a new round of council elections to be held.