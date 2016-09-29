ANC ‘punishes’ its youth league

The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) in the Eastern Cape has appealed the decision of its national leadership to disband the provincial structure.

ANCYL provincial spokesperson Ayongezwa Lungisa said the provincial executive committee (PEC) received a report from provincial secretary Butsha Lali that the structure had been disbanded by the league NEC without consulting or notifying them.

“There has been no communication with us regarding the matter. We learn this from the media,” Lungisa said. He said the PEC decided to lodge an appeal to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) against the league’s decision.

“Since we have appealed, we are still the only legitimate structure of the league operating in the province. We will be waiting for a response from the ANC NEC,” Lungisa said.

It is understood that the league’s Eastern Cape PEC were being “punished” by the national leadership after openly calling for President Jacob Zuma to step down, following numerous scandals, including the upgrades on his private Nkandla homestead and his association with the controversial Gupta family.

Approached for comment, the league’s national spokesperson, Mlondi Mkhize, confirmed to The Citizen that the Eastern Cape PEC had been disbanded.

“But we decided that we are not going to communicate the reasons in public,” Mkhize said. Asked about the fact that the Eastern Cape PEC has appealed to the NEC of the mother body, Mkhize referred queries to the national office.

But ANC national spokesperson Khusela Sangoni yesterday said the NEC had not met to consider such a matter and could not confirm whether the league’s appeal had been received. The Eastern Cape is also known to have blamed the poor showing by the ANC in the August 3 local government elections on Zuma.

Zuma has been under pressure from some prominent ANC leaders, struggle veterans and Eastern Cape members to go. There are moves by Zuma’s supporters, led by the so-called Premier League faction, to replace him with his ex-wife and outgoing African Union Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. However, another faction favours current Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma, in line with the party’s tradition that the deputy must follow the incumbent.

– ericn@citizen.co.za