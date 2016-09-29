A classic case of double standards

Last month when the DA’s Solly Msimanga was elected mayor, ANC councillors who started life on the opposition benches unleashed anarchy in a council meeting, booing and heckling Msimanga as he delivered his inaugural speech. On Tuesday, the same anarchists were at it again.

This time they disrupted a planned sitting of the council – even getting into a brief physical scuffle with police. Earlier, ANC supporters allegedly broke a glass door to force their way into the council chambers‚ prompting police to use pepper spray to disperse them.

Msimanga’s plea with the opposition to calm down and his request that there be a short meeting with the leaders of the parties to resolve the matter fell on deaf ears.

An ANC councillor was quoted as saying the biggest mistake was to bring the police into the council.

“This shows that the DA cannot control this house,” the councillor said.

This is hypocritical coming from the same party whose leaders in parliament have previously enlisted the services of armed police and private security companies who assaulted members of the opposition in the National Assembly.

On more than one occasion, Julius Malema and his Economic Freedom Fighters MPs were violently ejected out of the chamber after they demanded an answer to when President Jacob Zuma would pay a portion of the R246 million upgrade to his private home.

Now the same ANC is condemning the presence of police in the Tshwane council, who by the way were only called after ANC councillors and their supporters disrupted a scheduled council meeting.

The sooner the ANC comes to terms with the reality that it has been voted out of power in Gauteng major councils, the better for democracy and the voting public.