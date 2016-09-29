Black Coffee, Juju and the barbarity that slaps all our faces

The violent protests and destruction of property engulfing the country’s institutions of higher learning, a crisis that has captured national and international headlines, are once again raising that embarrassing question of whether South Africa is an inherently violent society.

While recently released crime statistics, which reflect a steep rise in violent crime, may give an answer, it tells a sobering tale about this country when those in leadership positions, and those idolised by young members of society, are either engaged in violent conduct or publicly glorify savagery.

Part of the moral decay we are witnessing is the hefty price we are paying for having irresponsible idols and individuals in powerful positions from which they fail to act as role models.

The recent example is house music maestro DJ Black Coffee, born Nkosinathi Maphumulo, who is facing charges of common assault after a video of him giving someone a hot klap at a music festival in the early hours of Sunday went viral.

Black Coffee is no ordinary South African. His rise to fame is a story that is an inspiration to many youngsters in disadvantaged backgrounds all over the country and the continent. In 1990, at the tender age of 13, he lost the use of his left arm when a speeding vehicle ran over the crowd that was celebrating the release of Nelson Mandela from prison.

The lad thought his dream of being a star was over. However, he defied all the odds and conquered the world through his God-given talent, something that has seen him winning many international awards.

Black Coffee and Cassper Nyovest are the only South Africans who have been nominated for the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards. Thankfully, Maphumulo has apologised for his behaviour. But this does not take away the reality that the DJ’s disgusting conduct sends a dangerous message that violence is a solution to many of his fans who experience barbarity in their communities, schools, homes and universities.

More spine-chilling is the praise Maphumulo was showered with on social media by many South Africans who branded him a hero for slapping someone in public. Even the EFF’s Julius Malema could not resist the temptation of showing the world his penchant for lawlessness.

Following the release of the video, Malema went on social media congratulating Black Coffee. This was hardly a surprise. After all, the leader of South Africa’s third-biggest political party, Malema, and anarchy are synonymous. He made headlines when he threatened to remove the ANC government by force.

Shortly after this, he called on disgruntled communities to burn ANC offices instead of public facilities. Last year, then EFF MP Andile Mngxitama, who had been at loggerheads with the party leadership over the chaotic elective conference, was assaulted by EFF thugs.

Malema’s second-in-command, Floyd Shivambu, took to Twitter and praised the mob that attacked and chased Mngxitama through the streets of Cape Town.

There’s very little hope of eradicating the mayhem tearing South Africa apart while celebrities and influential personalities such as DJs and politicians continue selling violence as the one and only effective conflict-resolution tool.