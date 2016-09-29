Time for Maine to put up or shut up

A few weeks ago, the courts sent out an eloquent message that no one, regardless of their social standing, can get away with defaming others. The case, of course, involved Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe, who was sued by former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils.

Maphatsoe had his tail firmly between his legs when he did an about-turn and retracted and apologised for defamatory statements he made about Kasrils. Maphatsoe also agreed to pay R500 000 compensation to Kasrils, who he had accused of being “a counter-revolutionary and enemy of the people” and of engineering rape charges against President Jacob Zuma in 2007.

It would seem ANC Youth League president Collin Maine has not learnt a lesson from Maphatsoe’s humiliating court defeat. The man nicknamed “Oros” by his political opponents this week tore into Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and accused her of using state resources “to please her Central Intelligence Agency handlers”.

These are very serious allegations which, if proven true, would warrant criminal prosecution and removal of Madonsela from her position. The ANCYL leader must now back his claims with credible evidence or shut up and prepare to face legal action.