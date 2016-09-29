menu
Editorials 29.9.2016 05:45 am

Time for Maine to put up or shut up

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine (right). Picture: ANC Facebook

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine (right). Picture: ANC Facebook

ANC Youth League president Collin Maine must back up his spy allegations against Madonsela or take a hike.

A few weeks ago, the courts sent out an eloquent message that no one, regardless of their social standing, can get away with defaming others. The case, of course, involved Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe, who was sued by former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasrils.

Maphatsoe had his tail firmly between his legs when he did an about-turn and retracted and apologised for defamatory statements he made about Kasrils. Maphatsoe also agreed to pay R500 000 compensation to Kasrils, who he had accused of being “a counter-revolutionary and enemy of the people” and of engineering rape charges against President Jacob Zuma in 2007.

It would seem ANC Youth League president Collin Maine has not learnt a lesson from Maphatsoe’s humiliating court defeat. The man nicknamed “Oros” by his political opponents this week tore into Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and accused her of using state resources “to please her Central Intelligence Agency handlers”.

These are very serious allegations which, if proven true, would warrant criminal prosecution and removal of Madonsela from her position. The ANCYL leader must now back his claims with credible evidence or shut up and prepare to face legal action.

Related Stories
A classic case of double standards 29.9.2016
ANC ‘punishes’ its youth league 29.9.2016
DA welcomes ANC Parly caucus call for inquiry into SABC 28.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.