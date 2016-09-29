Union up in arms over teacher cuts

The Cosatu-affiliated South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) in Mpumalanga says it is prepared to fight tooth and nail to oppose the proposed teacher job cuts announced recently by the province’s authorities.

Labour federation Cosatu has also vowed to mobilise in support of the union’s fight against the decision by the provincial education department to cut teacher posts from 32 637 to 31 206.

The department decided to freeze all vacant posts in the province. The moratorium will not only affect teachers, but also office staff and general workers at schools. Sadtu said a protest march had been organised to start at 10am from the Nelspruit Showgrounds to the department’s offices in Riverside today.

The march is a culmination of lunchtime pickets, which have been taking place in district offices since last week.

Cosatu public service affiliates the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union and fraternal partners the SA Communist Party (SACP), SA Students’ Congress and Congress of SA Students will join the march.

“If the department succeeds with its plans to cut teaching jobs, this will have dire consequences on teaching and learning in the province,” Sadtu said.

The Cosatu branch in Mpumalanga, which supports the Sadtu action, said it rejects the department’s proposal with contempt. The branch described the move to cut more than 1 400 jobs as “malicious” and “ridiculous” and viewed it as self-defeating towards creating decent work for all.

“This attempt will increase unemployment and cause further strain to the already ailing job market,” Cosatu’s provincial secretary, David Mokoena, said.

“We call upon the department to come back to sanity and emulate what prevails nationally and preserve the status quo of the current post-provisioning norms.

Mokoena said Cosatu would be left with no option but to engage on a full industrial action, which would lead to the complete shutdown of service in the department.

SACP provincial secretary Bonakele Majuba expressed support for Sadtu’s industrial action.

“We believe the struggle waged by Sadtu is a just cause in defence of the working class and the poor.”