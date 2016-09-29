menu
National 29.9.2016 06:15 am

Joburg hosts new internet exchange

Citizen reporter
PHOTO: AFP.

PHOTO: AFP.

Among the benefits for consumers are faster downloading times and lower costs.

The African Union (AU), in collaboration with the department of telecommunications and the Internet Services Providers Association of South Africa, has officially launched its support for the Johannesburg Internet Exchange (Jinx) to become a regional internet exchange point.

“Today marks another continental milestone of the journey towards self-emancipation. The launch of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Internet Exchange, supported by the AU, means that we are investing in modern communications infrastructure on the continent,” said Siyabonga Cwele, Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services.

“The consumers will benefit because the regional internet exchange means that citizens will have better user experiences. It should lead to faster downloading times because the information will be circulating within the region.

“This should ultimately contribute to lowering the cost of connecting to the internet. As it stands now, internet exchange points of Africa are hosted in the countries that colonised them.”

AU commissioner for infrastructure and energy Elham Ibrahim said there were multiple benefits to the deal.

“Africa has been paying overseas carriers to exchange intracontinental traffic on our behalf.

“This is both costly as well as inefficient,” said Ibrahim. “With regional IXPs in Africa exchanging intraregional traffic locally, this will reduce the latency and save costs by eliminating the international transit through overseas carriers.”

Through the African Internet Exchange System project of the commission, member states with internet exchange points have increased from 18 to 32. The commission has further provided grants to eight internet exchange points to be supported to become regional points.

The AU grant is supporting the Jinx to set up multiple locations to facilitate its expansion to become a regional internet exchange.

Related Stories
Bittersweet decision on the humble pangolin 29.9.2016
Makeover at mortuaries 29.9.2016
Varsities near tipping point 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.