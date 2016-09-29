Makeover at mortuaries

The Gauteng department of health has outlined plans to refurbish mortuaries across the province and plans to spend R8.8 million in the 2016/17 financial year.

In addition to that, the department said it has outlined a “major” capital works project for the construction of a new Johannesburg Forensic Pathology Services (FPS), which will start in November. The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital’s waiting area, toilets and flooring will also be refurbished, while an office at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital will be transformed into a private viewing room for bereaved family members.

“In addition, at district hospitals and clinics, cold rooms will be replaced, new fridges will be installed and family viewing rooms will be built. In tertiary and regional hospitals, old fridges will be upgraded; office space and storage capacity will also be increased,” the department said in a statement.

With about 450 officials working in mortuaries across the province, the body load ranges from 1 736 to 8 060 per hospital in the central hospitals. In district hospitals, the load ranges from 7 128 to 8 325 and in regional and tertiary hospitals the load ranges from 17 011 to 18 476.

“The Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital mortuary has a shortage of about four officials, while the Steve Biko Academic Hospital is short of two employees. Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital Mortuary has about nine vacancies.

“The district hospitals have a shortage of 11 and there are 10 vacancies at forensic pathology.”

The department added that it had employed about 44 pathologists based at different locations.

“The department is busy with ongoing recruitment of suitably qualified officials to work in the facilities to capacitate the current staff,” said Gauteng MEC for health Qedani Mahlangu.