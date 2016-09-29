menu
National 29.9.2016 08:01 am

Penguin rescue backfires

AFP
Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons (Paul Mannix)

Image courtesy Wikimedia Commons (Paul Mannix)

The students confessed to stealing the penguin and said they were protesting against animals being kept in captivity.

Two students have confessed to stealing a penguin called “Buddy” from Bayworld in Port Elizabeth and releasing him into the Indian Ocean, the park’s management said on Tuesday.

ALSO READ >>> Hospital declares woman dead, family arrives to find her alive

The endangered African black-footed penguin was taken in the early hours of Wednesday last week, put in a car and taken the short distance to the coast.

The students, who have not been named, confessed to the crime and said it was a demonstration against animals being kept in captivity.

“They are convinced what they did was in the interest of the penguin,” said Dylan Bailey, manager of the Bayworld Oceanarium.

“They thought what they were doing is right. We are still discussing the matter with their legal representative. There was no malicious intention, they did not intend harm.”

However, Bailey warned that three-year-old Buddy, who was raised in captivity, faced certain death in the ocean.

“He should have enough energy to survive for up to three weeks but not the experience to survive longer.”

Related Stories
SABC flips SA the bird – Vavi 29.9.2016
Bittersweet decision on the humble pangolin 29.9.2016
Zwane insists he has backing for banking sector probe 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.