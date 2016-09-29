Penguin rescue backfires

Two students have confessed to stealing a penguin called “Buddy” from Bayworld in Port Elizabeth and releasing him into the Indian Ocean, the park’s management said on Tuesday.

The endangered African black-footed penguin was taken in the early hours of Wednesday last week, put in a car and taken the short distance to the coast.

The students, who have not been named, confessed to the crime and said it was a demonstration against animals being kept in captivity.

“They are convinced what they did was in the interest of the penguin,” said Dylan Bailey, manager of the Bayworld Oceanarium.

“They thought what they were doing is right. We are still discussing the matter with their legal representative. There was no malicious intention, they did not intend harm.”

However, Bailey warned that three-year-old Buddy, who was raised in captivity, faced certain death in the ocean.

“He should have enough energy to survive for up to three weeks but not the experience to survive longer.”