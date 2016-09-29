Varsities near tipping point

Another week of student protests will result in disaster, according to University of the Witwatersrand vice-chancellor Professor Adam Habib.

“If the protests continue into next week, we will reach a point of no return and the academic year will be lost,” Habib told The Citizen yesterday.

This is amid ongoing protests at several universities across the country as students demand free tertiary education for all. The protests, which started at Wits in Johannesburg, rapidly spread to other universities that, in turn, resolved to suspend all academic activities.

Habib stressed that protesting students were aware there were strict protocols that needed to be followed if they wanted to engage with university management.

“They know that they have to write to the dean of students first and our doors remain open to further discussions and those talks would have to be between management and student leaders.

“In the past, whenever there were meetings, students would not allow us to speak – and we no longer have time for that because in any discussion both sides must be heard,” Habib said.

He said they were now pinning their hopes on a poll to be run by Wits this week to gauge the views of staff and students on the resumption of the academic programme next Monday. If the majority of students and staff support the reopening on October 3, the university will then call on government and the police to protect the university’s property and safeguard the lives of students and staff.

Vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town (UCT) Max Price echoed Habib’s sentiments, saying further disruptions would have disastrous effects on higher education as a whole. Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Price said UCT would only be able to complete the academic year if the university reopened on Monday.

Political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage from North-West University said that if the student protests continued they would escalate to catastrophic levels.

“If the situation remains unchanged in the coming week or weeks, we are likely to see the further destruction of universities.

“What is needed is an immediate solution for the sake of stability and that of universities,” he said.

Duvenhage said the student protests were the product of an unstable society, stressing that if the demonstrations continued, there would be relatively high levels of instability. The incoming student representative council president at Wits University, Kefentse Mkhari, said plans were afoot for students to march to the offices of National Treasury in Pretoria tomorrow.

“We have been in talks with different universities and I can confirm that we will be joined by students from the University of Pretoria and the Tshwane University of Technology. We are expecting a huge number of students to take part in this march,” he said.

Mkhari alleged Wits’ planned poll was a strategy to demobilise protesting students.

– stevent@citizen.co.za