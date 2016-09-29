menu
National 29.9.2016 07:01 am

SABC flips SA the bird – Vavi

Yadhana Jadoo
FILE PICTURE: Former Cosatu Secretary General Zwelenzima Vavi. Picture: Neil McCartney

Vavi says rational South Africans have been ‘insulted by a band of people who want a kleptocracy’.

Former SABC chief operating officer (COO) Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the SABC board and Communications Minister Faith Muthambi have been accused by former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi of being in “cahoots” with President Jacob Zuma.

This “collaboration” was an effort to shield Zuma from allegations of corruption against him and, in doing so, it “hides the truth from South Africa”, Vavi charged. Vavi was reacting to the SABC’s and Motsoeneng’s announcement this week that Morsoeneng would be redeployed within the state-owned enterprise as group executive of corporate affairs.

He also indicated he would reapply for the position of COO. This followed the dismissal of his legal attempt at the Supreme Court of Appeal against a Western Cape High Court judgment, which found his appointment as COO to have been irrational and unlawful.

In 2012, Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, prior to that judgment, had also found Motsoeneng had fraudulently misrepresented his qualifications.

ANC parliamentary chief whip Jackson Mthembu’s statement yesterday in which he called for a parliamentary probe into the SABC, showed divisions within the ruling party, Vavi said.

The SABC’s reaction to the SCA, the high court, Madonsela and “all rational South Africans”, was also “disgusting”, Vavi said.

“This isn’t the SCA, the public protector or high court who were being shown the middle finger but all rational South Africans who believe in the rule of law. We are all being insulted here by one man who is supported by a band of people who are hellbent to drive South Africa into kleptocracy.”

Meanwhile, civil society have also raised their voices. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) chairperson Wayne Duvenage said the “simple reality is this is a farce and the SABC board is out of line”.

“… Motsoeneng was just given another title, but is probably in the same office, with the same secretary and the same salary.”

The SOS Coalition (Support Public Broadcasting South Africa) added that this was just part of the operation by the SABC to “get him back as COO”.

yadhanaj@citizen.co.za

