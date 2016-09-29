Bittersweet decision on the humble pangolin

With the fates of lion and rhino placed on the backburner at the 17th Conference of Parties (CoP17) to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites), it was the humble pangolin that stole the show in Johannesburg yesterday.

Also known as the scaly anteater, the pangolin is now listed on appendix 1, which lists the most endangered of Cites-listed animals and plants, and international trade in this badger-sized animal is now prohibited, except for scientific research.

It’s a bittersweet decision – sweet because of the lifeline being thrown and bitter because of the acknowledgment that other measures to save it have failed.

It was amid a tense atmosphere that voting for the four species of Asian pangolin was passed as the African states of Angola, Botswana, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Togo, together with the US had to wait until after lunch for their proposal to be tabled.

The relief when the proposal was passed was palpable.

According to Annamiticus, an advocacy group for saving the pangolin, of 77 pangolin trafficking incidents spanning 19 countries, 18 670 tons of pangolin scales, 676 pangolin carcasses, and 611 live pangolins were recovered.

Nearly 13 500 tons of pangolin scales came from Africa, all of which were seized in Hong Kong, said Annamiticus.

The pangolin’s unique defence of being able to roll into a ball, exposing its tough scales to an attack, serves it well enough in the wild, but humans simply pick it up.

According to the proposal to move the little creature to appendix 1, pangolin have been traded internationally primarily for their skin for leather manufacturing, while their scales and meat have been regionally exploited for traditional medicine and food both in Asia and Africa.

The other news of the day for South Africa was the delisting of the Cape Mountain Zebra to appendix 2 from appendix 1. This means trades in the less than 5000 strong species may happen, subject to certain condition.

All decisions taken at CoP17 will take about three months before they become legally binding.

– amandaw@citizen.co.za