Mujuru loses bond notes case

The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed the case in which Zimbabwe People First leader and former vice-president Joice Mujuru was contesting the introduction of bond notes.

Tendai Biti, for Mujuru, said the court noted that the bond notes were not yet in circulation, hence the challenge was premature.

“The Constitutional Court dismissed the application on the basis that it was premature. They are basically saying the bond notes have not been introduced and there is wrong to the applicants. The court said we should approach them on the day the bond notes are introduced,” he said.

Biti said the court also noted that it could not make a ruling on the basis of speculation.

He, however, said they would continue with their court challenge once the bond notes were introduced.

“The battle is not yet over and once the bond notes are launched, there will be hundreds of applications,” he said.

Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandoro, said the party was saddened by the judgment, saying although they had another opportunity to challenge the bond notes when they were finally launched, the damage would have already been done.

“The reasoning of the court is that we should wait for the introduction of bond notes and see if the introduction has not complied with the law; that’s when we can approach the courts,” he said.

“We are unhappy with such reasoning given the pronouncement of the introduction by government.We therefore await their introduction and then we take up our fight, but unfortunately the damage would have happened,” he said.

Mujuru was challenging the constitutionality of the introduction of the bond notes by the government and had cited President Robert Mugabe, Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, Reserve Bank governor, John Mangudya and the Attorney General, Prince Machaya, as the respondents.

