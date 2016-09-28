menu
Local News 28.9.2016 10:04 pm

Chiefs wallop Stars to move top of the log

Jonty Mark
Michelle Katsvairo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Free State Stars and Kaizer Chiefs on the 28 September 2016 at James Motlatsi Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs notched up by far their most comfortable win of the season on Wednesday, taking down a toothless Free State Stars 2-0 at the James Motlatsi Stadium in Orkney.

It was a third successive Absa Premiership victory and clean sheet for Steve Komphela’s men, who are building a platform from which they might yet launch a title challenge.

Even a striker scored for Chiefs, Zimbabwean Michelle Katsvairo netting his first for the club, to go along with Willard Katsande’s early penalty.

While league position is largely irrelevant at this stage of the season, particularly with reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns having played just once, Amakhosi do go into the international break top of the fledgling Absa Premiership.

Stars have just two points from five matches, in which they have scored just one goal. Italian coach Giovanni Solinas has plenty to do on his return to the club this week.

Stars had a chance at goal in just the second minute, Thokozani Sekotlong finding a foot of space in the Chiefs area, but shooting straight at Itumeleng Khune.

Chiefs made a slow start, but were gifted a chance to take the lead in the eighth minute. Amakhosi left back Sibusiso Khumalo broke into the Stars area, and Stars defender Joseph Okumu clumsily brought him down.

Referee Daniel Bennett had no option but to point to the spot, and Katsande calmly beat Thela Ngobeni.

Ea Lla Koto, to the credit of caretaker coach Themba Sithole, continued to attack their opponents as the half wore on.

Danny Venter curled a free kick over on 31 minutes, and five minutes later, Eric Mathoho was lucky to slash a dangerous cross over his own crossbar.

Amakhosi threatened towards the end of the opening period, as Mathoho headed George Lebese’s corner across the face of goal and Lorenzo Gordinho then headed a Lebese free kick just over the bar.

Three minutes into the second half, some delightful trickery from Stars captain Katlego Mashego saw him slip a pass through to Sekotlong, but he blasted into the side netting.

And it was Chiefs who doubled their lead in the 64th minute, as a delightful move involving Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Lebese ended with Katsvairo drilling a low finish under Ngobeni.

