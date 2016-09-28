menu
Local News 28.9.2016 10:15 pm

Chippa give Baroka a lesson

ANA
Marc Van Heerden of Chippa United celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Chippa United at Peter Mokaba Stadium.(Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Newly-promoted Baroka FC saw their shaky start to the season continuing when they were outclassed by Chippa United in a 3-0 defeat at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

The first half saw neither team able to find much rhythm or fluency in their games, with clear-cut scoring chances few and far between, while the second half was dominated by Chippa as Dan Malesela’s side turned on the style.

Baroka had the first two opportunities, but Mzwanele Mahashe’s effort struck the side-net before Ndivhuwo Ravhuhali’s free kick flew into the stands.

Chippa’s first chance saw Marc van Heerden having his set-piece saved by Oscarine Masuluke, while at the other end, a well-flighted cross from Tshepiso Lietsisa set up a good opportunity for Mahashe on 28 minutes, but his header was off target.

The deadlock was broken in the 43rd minute when van Heerden beat Masuluke with a superb free kick, registering his first goal for the Chilli Boys.

The hosts should have levelled before the break, but Jacky Motshegwa missed a guilt-edged chance.

An injury to Masuluke five minutes after the restart saw him having to be replaced by Xolani Ngcobo. And things got worse for Baroka as Ngcobo found himself beaten just two minutes after coming on, David Zulu getting on the end of a Thembinkosi Lorch cross to double Chippa’s advantage in the 58th minute.

The next goal came five minutes later, Andile Mbenyane doing some excellent work which resulted in van Heerden’s shot being parried by Ngcobo and into the path of Mbulelo Wambi, who made no mistake on the rebound.

A fantastic individual effort from Rhavhuhali 11 minutes from time reduced the deficit, but there was never doubting the outcome of the game as the Port Elizabeth club comfortably saw out the remainder of the match.

Chippa remain unbeaten after three games, with two wins and a draw, while Baroka have won only one of their opening five matches.

