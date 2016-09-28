Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

SuperSport took an early lead when Kingston Nkhatha buried his chance in the 13th minute. Musa Bilankulu then equalised for Arrows before the half-hour mark after a well-worked free kick by the home side.

SuperSport were reduced to 10 men in the second half when leftback Onismor Bhasera was shown a second yellow card before Arrows were awarded a penalty with about 22 minutes to go. However, Williams brilliantly saved Wayde Jooste’s penalty to earn his team a share of the spoils on the night.

SuperSport were the dominant side in the first half. Nkhatha headed wide in the fourth minute, while the influential Thuso Phala also came close from a corner in the 11th minute.

SuperSport took the lead in the 13th minute when Phala released Nkhatha with a top pass. The striker then rounded Arrows goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva before slotting home from close range.

Bhasera’s first yellow card led to Arrows’ first goal on the night. The defender brought down Jooste at the edge of the area. Lerato Lamola then swung the ball into the SuperSport penalty area, before Bilankulu finished off with his right foot.

The second half was just as entertaining, with Nkhatha going close to scoring on the half volley in the 50th minute, before Phala’s shot was blocked by Bilankulu soon afterwards.

Arrows started to dominate the match after Bhasera was dismissed in the 66th minute. But the home side’s substitute striker Andile Fikizolo missed a sitter from close range in the 71st minute and flicked a header wide two minutes later.

Arrows were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute when Denwin Farmer brought down Jooste in the area. However, Jooste couldn’t beat Williams, who made another brilliant save later on to deny Arrows the three points.