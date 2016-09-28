menu
Local News 28.9.2016 10:42 pm

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

ANA
Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Golden Arrows and Thuso Phala of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Lehlohonolo Nonyane of Golden Arrows and Thuso Phala of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved a penalty in the second half to help his team hold on for a 1-1 draw in an Absa Premiership match against Golden Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

SuperSport took an early lead when Kingston Nkhatha buried his chance in the 13th minute. Musa Bilankulu then equalised for Arrows before the half-hour mark after a well-worked free kick by the home side.

SuperSport were reduced to 10 men in the second half when leftback Onismor Bhasera was shown a second yellow card before Arrows were awarded a penalty with about 22 minutes to go. However, Williams brilliantly saved Wayde Jooste’s penalty to earn his team a share of the spoils on the night.

SuperSport were the dominant side in the first half. Nkhatha headed wide in the fourth minute, while the influential Thuso Phala also came close from a corner in the 11th minute.

SuperSport took the lead in the 13th minute when Phala released Nkhatha with a top pass. The striker then rounded Arrows goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva before slotting home from close range.

Bhasera’s first yellow card led to Arrows’ first goal on the night. The defender brought down Jooste at the edge of the area. Lerato Lamola then swung the ball into the SuperSport penalty area, before Bilankulu finished off with his right foot.

The second half was just as entertaining, with Nkhatha going close to scoring on the half volley in the 50th minute, before Phala’s shot was blocked by Bilankulu soon afterwards.

Arrows started to dominate the match after Bhasera was dismissed in the 66th minute. But the home side’s substitute striker Andile Fikizolo missed a sitter from close range in the 71st minute and flicked a header wide two minutes later.

Arrows were awarded a penalty in the 78th minute when Denwin Farmer brought down Jooste in the area. However, Jooste couldn’t beat Williams, who made another brilliant save later on to deny Arrows the three points.

Related Stories
Chippa give Baroka a lesson 28.9.2016
Chiefs wallop Stars to move top of the log 28.9.2016
City holds Highlands to a draw 27.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates
Phakaaathi

Kunene earns Stars a point at Pirates

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic
Phakaaathi

Letsoaka facing the axe at Celtic

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.