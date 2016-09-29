menu
Alleged shooter of ANC activists back in court

The court heard that Bonginkosi Shabalala had left the Bulwer area in violation of his bail conditions.

The man accused of killing two ANC activists is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Bonginkosi Shabalala faces two counts of murder and is out on R5,000 bail. He stands accused of gunning down ANC Ward 12 activists Badedile Tshapa and Phetheni Ngubane in June.

On August 23, 40-year-old Shabalala was warned by Magistrate Miranda Boikhutso that he would be arrested if he failed to abide by his bail conditions. The court heard that he had left the Bulwer area in violation of his bail conditions.

His lawyer, Phumlani Fakude, told the court that Shabalala, who is a security guard, had been to his workplace in Pietermaritzburg.

During his previous court appearance, he informed the court that he would ask his employer to relocate him to Bulwer.

Magistrate Boikhutso warned Shabalala that if he was spotted in Pietermaritzburg again, his bail conditions would be revoked.

– African News Agency (ANA)

