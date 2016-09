CCTV footage has emerged showing a security guard being brutally stabbed to death after he got into a fight with an unknown man trying to break into a mosque on Mahlathini Street, Newtown, in Johannesburg.

WARNING! Graphic content:

The video, courtesy of Intelligence Bureau SA, was captured on Monday.

“The man stabbed the security guard a few times then fled the scene,” Warren said.

The guard was stabbed several times before he fell down.

Police are yet to comment.

– Caxton News Service