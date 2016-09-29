menu
National 29.9.2016 09:18 am

Live report: Wits holds poll on resumption of lectures

ANA
Former Wits SRC President Mcebo Dlamini. (Photo by Gallo Images / Nicholas Rawhani)

Former Wits SRC President Mcebo Dlamini. (Photo by Gallo Images / Nicholas Rawhani)

Students will be sent a text for which they should reply ‘yes’ or ‘no’, while staff will receive an email with instructions on how to log in and vote.

The University of Witwatersrand is on Thursday scheduled to hold an electronic poll to determine whether or not lectures should resume next week.

“Students and staff are strongly encouraged to participate in a poll that takes place tomorrow. This is an opportunity for you to have your voice heard regarding the resumption of the academic programme,” the university said in a statement.

The process will be overseen by an auditing company after the Independent Elections Commission of SA (IEC) indicated it would not assist the university in conducting the poll. Students will be sent a text, to which they should reply “yes” or “no”, while staff will receive an email with instructions on how to log in and vote, the institution said.

The referendum will take place between 7am and 4pm.

Wits student leaders were unsuccessful in their bid to stop the referendum from going ahead. They approached the high court on Wednesday night to urgently interdict the university referendum. The court ruled against the students and indicated that everyone’s voice needed to be heard.

Meanwhile, the University of Johannesburg condemned its private security personnel’s behaviour after they beat up students and journalists during a protest on Wednesday. Video clips posted on social media showed guards charging at protesting students, assaulting them and journalists covering the protests. The guards also used pepper spray. A journalist was seen with his head bleeding profusely after guards attacked him at a petrol station.

University campuses have been rocked by protests since last year as students demand free higher education. An announcement by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande that fee increases for 2017 would be capped at eight percent brought another wave of protests, as students demanded a no-fee increase until government implemented free higher education.

Related Stories
What to do with bonus money 29.9.2016
Can CEOs force Zuma’s government to behave? 29.9.2016
Should SA scrap corporate tax? 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout
National

Yvonne Chaka Chaka nearly caught in crossfire of Midrand shootout

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager
Entertainment

WATCH: AKA fights back after Black Coffee slaps manager

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.