Stars about to announce Solinas’ return

Italian coach Giovanni Solinas is set to be announced as the new coach at Free State Stars after signing one year with the team after they parted ways with Dennis Lavagne, sources at the club have confirmed.

Solinas makes a return to Ea Lla Koto in just four months after resigning at the club, saying “personal problems” led to his sudden resignation.

The Bethlehem outfit have been under the spotlight in the last few months, with the team having sold most of their star players after the club was set to be sold, only for the deal to not fall through.

Stars are yet to register a win this season. They have lost three and drawn two of their five matches so far. They will be hoping Solinas’ return at the club will bring some positive vibes and that they start winning.

Solinas finished on 12th position with the Free State team last season, and he also guided the team to the semifinal of the Nedbank Cup, where they lost to Orlando Pirates.