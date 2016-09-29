KZN man’s arm trapped in machine

A 25-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he sustained injuries to his arm when it was trapped in an industrial machine at a plastic manufacturing factory in Chatsworth, KwaZulu-Natal.

Paramedics from the KZN department of health’s emergency medical services found the victim trapped in the machine, Rising Sun Chatsworth reported.

After examining the man and checking his vital signs, paramedics administered analgesic medication. They were then able to carefully manipulate his arm free from the machine.

The man was then transported to a nearby hospital in a stable condition for further assessment and treatment.

The exact circumstances as to how the man’s arm got trapped in the machine, which he had been working on at the time, are not known and will be investigated by safety officers.

– Caxton News Service