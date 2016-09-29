menu
Ertugral insulted by angry Pirates fan

New Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral was once again left fearing for his safety when an unnamed supporter threatened to beat him on Tuesday night.

The Sowetan reports the coach was confronted by an angry fan after Pirates conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Platinum Stars at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers looked good for all the points on offer on the night in their home game before Thobane Kunene scored a goal in injury time to spoil the party for Pirates.

The furious fan, who is known to the public, is said to have stormed into Pirates’ dressing room tunnel after the match and hurled offensive words at Ertugral.

“You fraud coach. You must go,” said the angry fan, who is reported to have jumped down from the VIP box.

“I am coming to sort you out tomorrow,” he added.

