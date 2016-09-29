Ertugral insulted by angry Pirates fan

The Sowetan reports the coach was confronted by an angry fan after Pirates conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Platinum Stars at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers looked good for all the points on offer on the night in their home game before Thobane Kunene scored a goal in injury time to spoil the party for Pirates.

The furious fan, who is known to the public, is said to have stormed into Pirates’ dressing room tunnel after the match and hurled offensive words at Ertugral.

“You fraud coach. You must go,” said the angry fan, who is reported to have jumped down from the VIP box.

“I am coming to sort you out tomorrow,” he added.