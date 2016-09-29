Angry Ndlozi blasts ‘fascist’ Habib, says the VC wants security to run Wits

Ndlozi was unimpressed at the poll that asked students to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to the reopening of the university under security surveillance.

The poll was sent to all students and staff this morning to give them a chance to express their voices after the Fees Must Fall movement was reignited almost a week ago.

Ndlozi, a Wits alumni, said he voted ‘no’.

I am #WitsAlumni & I vote No! It must open on condition that it complies with #FeesMustFall. No to Private Security & Police in Campus https://t.co/axiwZFDReF — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2016

In response to someone who said they believed security was necessary because protesting students destroyed property, Ndlozi said that was untrue.

What was destroyed by students at Wits? Which building did Wits #FeesMustFall burn at Wits? All I see is private security harassing students https://t.co/hjn0RCWZt4 — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2016

The #WitsPoll is about grounds to bring more security to brutalize students. I can't agree with that, just because I paid or am alumni! https://t.co/TTAPSbHBMS — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2016

Ndlozi went on to slam Adam Habib, the Wits vice-chancellor, for employing security to “run his varsity and ordering his students around”.

Fascist @AdHabb asking for votes through #WitsPoll for the securitization of my university! I see u, I did tell u when u asked for this job! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2016

A vice chancellor who wants security to run his university & order his own students does not deserve his job! #AdamHabibMustFall @AdHabb — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2016

Ndlozi added that, like Hitler and Apartheid, Habib was turning the tertiary institution into a police state.

“The point is not the ‘vote’! The point is ‘policy’! The # WitsPoll, like Apartheid & Hitler is Fascist, it’s about securitisation of campus.”

Wits student leaders were unsuccessful in their bid to stop the referendum from going ahead. They approached the high court on Wednesday night to urgently interdict the university referendum. The court ruled against the students and indicated that everyone’s voice needed to be heard.

Meanwhile, the University of Johannesburg condemned its private security personnel’s conduct after they beat up students and journalists during a protest on Wednesday.

Video clips posted on social media showed guards charging at protesting students, assaulting them and journalists covering the protests. The guards also used pepper spray. A journalist was seen with his head bleeding profusely after guards attacked him at a petrol station.

The protests have been marred by violence since they began last week.

– Additional reporting by African News Agency