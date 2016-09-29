menu
Motoring News 29.9.2016 10:45 am

Redesigned Land Rover Discovery gets more tech

Ntsako Mthethwa

The all-new SUV is the latest JLR model to take advantage of extensive aluminium construction, weighing more than a half ton lighter than the outgoing LR4.

Land Rover has provided an early glimpse of the fifth-generation Discovery ahead of its first public appearance at the Paris motor show.

The new SUV may not be immediately recognisable as the progeny of Land Rover’s iconic adventurer. Designers decided against another evolutionary design shift, instead opting for a radical jump. The Discovery’s squarish body has been dropped in favour of a streamlined form, much closer to the Discovery Sport and latest Range Rover offerings.

.

A stepped roof carries over, serving as the most obvious link to past generations. The profile provides more headroom for passengers seated in the third row, where the seats are positioned slightly higher than the second row. The company claims the third row is designed for 95th percentile adults to sit comfortably.

Buyers in different markets will be presented with a choice between Jaguar Land Rover’s 253 kW 3.0-litre supercharged V6 or a 189 kW diesel mill, borrowed from the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Both the engines will be mated to an eight-speed automatic ZF transmission. Discovery models are also said to be equipped with full-time four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer box.

The all-new SUV is the latest JLR model to take advantage of extensive aluminium construction, weighing more than a half ton lighter than the outgoing LR4. The British marque claims the reduced heft and suspension revisions provide improved on-road performance without sacrificing off-road prowess.

.

.

Official pricing and local availability of the SUV haven’t been announced yet, but international prices are said to start at $49 990 (R683 500) but expect it to cost a lot more than that when it gets here.

Related Stories
Live report: DUT students protest outside court 29.9.2016
New Jaguar F-Type SVR bursts with raw power 29.9.2016
Alexander Forbes in R754m empowerment deal 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview
Entertainment

WATCH: Hilarious spoof of Babes Wodumo interview

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

‘ANC wants to place Tshwane metro under administration’
National

‘ANC wants to place Tshwane metro under administration’

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai
Celebrities

Bonang likes ‘trashy’ guys – Ntsiki Mazwai

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.