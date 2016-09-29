SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Thursday lashed out at the African National Congress (ANC) and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande for reportedly blaming the party for the violence that erupted in universities across the country.

In a statement, the party said it “fully” supported the students’ struggle for free education and have been advocating for it since the birth of the “robust and fearless movement”.

The EFF said the irony of the situation was that it was a “peaceful movement”, unlike the “tyrants” who have always provoked the protesters with violence.

“It is the ANC that instituted violence against the EFF in parliament and have now legitimised it with trumped-up rules. Yet we remain peaceful because that is the character of the EFF. We remain resolute that ours is a peaceful but robust engagement.”

The party said it was not surprised, as that was how the ruling party reacted to difficult situations. “If they do not blame someone else for their own mistakes, they resort to violence,” it said.

The EFF said “the SACP and its dead-horse mother body, the ANC, have lost the plot”. Instead of addressing the students, the party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe “has threatened them with arrests”, EFF said.

“Instead of Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande going to the streets to hear the plight of the students, he sits in his plush office, calls a press conference and blames other parties.”

According to the EFF, the ruling party has lost touch with the issues of the poor, and its constant pointing of fingers at the EFF is “direct evidence of their recognition that the party that has now captured the imagination of the country, that has taken the baton of the struggle for liberation, that holds the centre and is unshaken in its quest to overthrow them through peaceful and democratic means….is the EFF.”

The country has been rocked by the #FeesMustFall protests by students demanding free quality education. There have also been reports of violence and destruction of university property, which the ANC has reportedly blamed on the EFF.