Limpopo farmer dies in helicopter crash

A well-known farmer from the Gravelotte area of Limpopo died in a helicopter crash.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Ronel Otto said a Jet Ranger helicopter carrying two men in their early 30s crashed into a dry riverbed on a farm close to Kgapane Village, Mooketsi, on Wednesday.

Benjamin Osmers and Gerdus Korb were allegedly busy with game counting when the accident happened, Review Online reported.

According to ER24 spokesperson Chitra Bodasing-Harduth, by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene, the helicopter was on fire.

Korb was found lying a few metres away from the wreckage.

“He was assessed and found to be in a critical condition. He was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

“Osmers died at the scene, while Korb was taken to a the Tzaneen Mediclinic with serious injuries,” Bodasing-Harduth confirmed.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

