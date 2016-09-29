Mashaba tips Ghana to win Afcon 2017

Mashaba says the Black Stars will win the continental showpiece that Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for. This has put Mashaba under pressure, with reports suggesting he could be sacked.

Ghana have claimed the Afcon gong four times already and reached the final last year, but they were beaten by Ivory Coast.

“The Black Stars can pull a surprise to win the 2017 AFCON, but they need to work hard,” Mashaba told Starr FM, as quoted by GHANASoccernet.

“It is going to be a difficult tournament because there are good teams making it as well, but looking at the pedigree of the Black Stars and how they performed in the last tournament. I think they can win.”