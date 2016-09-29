menu
Local News 29.9.2016 11:28 am

Mashaba tips Ghana to win Afcon 2017

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba believes Ghana will win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament.

Mashaba says the Black Stars will win the continental showpiece that Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for. This has put Mashaba under pressure, with reports suggesting he could be sacked.

Ghana have claimed the Afcon gong four times already and reached the final last year, but they were beaten by Ivory Coast.

“The Black Stars can pull a surprise to win the 2017 AFCON, but they need to work hard,” Mashaba told Starr FM, as quoted by GHANASoccernet.

“It is going to be a difficult tournament because there are good teams making it as well, but looking at the pedigree of the Black Stars and how they performed in the last tournament. I think they can win.”

Related Stories
Myeni praises Wits quality 29.9.2016
Ertugral insulted by angry Pirates fan 29.9.2016
Stars about to announce Solinas’ return 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Chiefs wallop Stars to move top of the log
Phakaaathi

Chiefs wallop Stars to move top of the log

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela
Phakaaathi

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela

Chippa give Baroka a lesson
Phakaaathi

Chippa give Baroka a lesson

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.