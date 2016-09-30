Sylish leading tech that makes the Amarok a class-beater

As you know, we have a VW Amarok Ultimate Bakkie that will be living with us till the end of January.

And nowadays, bakkies are not just farm implements, they are expensive and luxurious transport for the entire family.

But where the Amarok starts to get away from the competition, even with their latest offerings, is in terms of tech and the resultant smoothness. The Amarok is the first bakkie with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which has to be experienced to be truly appreciated.

This transmission was specially developed for the Amarok. The development emphasis was on efficiency, smooth gear shifting, weight reduction and reliability. The gearshift speed is at the level of the sportier DSG transmission and uses a torque converter. This allows for better response at low speeds and less resistance to slip than a DSG transmission. These are key factors during off road driving and towing.

The additional gears make it possible to achieve a wider gear ratio, spread between the first and eigth gears, compared to a conventional automatic box. As a result, the BiTDI engine works even more frequently in its optimal torque band.

The automatic Amarok has a permanent four-wheel drive, making it very capable in all-terrain use. Its Torsen differential is new to the bakkie class too. It distributes the drive power variably between the front and rear axle. The basic setting produces a 40:60 split, improving traction on the road.

Combined with a 132kW 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo TDI engine that also produces a maximum torque of 420Nm from just 1 750rpm, it has a claimed top speed of 179km/h, and the 0 to 100 km/h sprint only takes 10.9 seconds. We are going to be road testing our Amarok Ultimate in time for the next update on October 26.

Amarok’s towing capacity has been increased to 3.0 metric tonnes (up to 12% gradient) and this is substantial. These numbers put the smaller capacity Amarok in the ball park with the bigger 3.2 and 2.8 litre offerings.

The Amarok Double Cab Ultimate comes with a standard three-year/100 000km manufacturer warranty, five-year/90 000km Automotion Service Plan and a six-year anticorrosion warranty.