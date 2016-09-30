menu
Motoring News 30.9.2016 12:00 pm

Sylish leading tech that makes the Amarok a class-beater

Mark Jones

The automatic Amarok has a permanent four-wheel drive, making it very capable in all-terrain use.

As you know, we have a VW Amarok Ultimate Bakkie that will be living with us till the end of January.

And nowadays, bakkies are not just farm implements, they are expensive and luxurious transport for the entire family.

.

.

But where the Amarok starts to get away from the competition, even with their latest offerings, is in terms of tech and the resultant smoothness. The Amarok is the first bakkie with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which has to be experienced to be truly appreciated.

This transmission was specially developed for the Amarok. The development emphasis was on efficiency, smooth gear shifting, weight reduction and reliability. The gearshift speed is at the level of the sportier DSG transmission and uses a torque converter. This allows for better response at low speeds and less resistance to slip than a DSG transmission. These are key factors during off road driving and towing.

The additional gears make it possible to achieve a wider gear ratio, spread between the first and eigth gears, compared to a conventional automatic box. As a result, the BiTDI engine works even more frequently in its optimal torque band.

The automatic Amarok has a permanent four-wheel drive, making it very capable in all-terrain use. Its Torsen differential is new to the bakkie class too. It distributes the drive power variably between the front and rear axle. The basic setting produces a 40:60 split, improving traction on the road.

Combined with a 132kW 2.0-litre Bi-Turbo TDI engine that also produces a maximum torque of 420Nm from just 1 750rpm, it has a claimed top speed of 179km/h, and the 0 to 100 km/h sprint only takes 10.9 seconds. We are going to be road testing our Amarok Ultimate in time for the next update on October 26.

Amarok’s towing capacity has been increased to 3.0 metric tonnes (up to 12% gradient) and this is substantial. These numbers put the smaller capacity Amarok in the ball park with the bigger 3.2 and 2.8 litre offerings.

.

.

The Amarok Double Cab Ultimate comes with a standard three-year/100 000km manufacturer warranty, five-year/90 000km Automotion Service Plan and a six-year anticorrosion warranty.

Related Stories
DTI minister to launch R49m industrial park 30.9.2016
E-toll boss to lead Sanral 30.9.2016
Minimum wages: good or bad for South Africa? 30.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’
Eish!

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils
Phakaaathi

Arrows and SuperSport share the spoils

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’
Celebrities

Why Mdu Masilela is SA’s ‘uncle bae’

The deadly reality of illegal mining
features

The deadly reality of illegal mining

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report
National

Berning Ntlemeza ‘a man with tax troubles’ – report

readers' choice

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?
Eish!

Is Hlaudi’s mom Zuma’s sangoma?

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane
National

Manyi takes a swipe at the media for ‘vilifying’ Zuma and Moyane

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF
National

SACP and ‘dead horse’ ANC have lost the plot – EFF

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars
National

LISTEN: Shock revelations about Sars

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’
Celebrities

Mbalula ‘offered Emtee R800K to compose Minnie Dlamini song’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.