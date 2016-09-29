menu
Eish! 29.9.2016 11:56 am

WATCH: Students march to own rendition of Babes’ ‘Wololo’

Citizen reporter
Fees Must Fall protests.

Fees Must Fall protests.

Not only has Babes Wodumo been declared a national treasure, but is seems ‘Wololo’ has now been turnt into a protest song.

In a lighthearted turn of events, students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) sang Babes Wodumo’s Wololo during one of their #FeesMustFall protests.

In a video posted on Facebook by Sizwe Shiba, students march apparently to a hotel where Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande stayed, and can be heard singing their own rendition of Wololo.

ALSO READ >> Live report: DUT students protest outside court

Aaah ha le, ilalilale uBlade uyan*a, wavuk’ek’seni, wanyus’amafees (Oh, shame on Blade, he got up in the morning and decided to raise the fees).”

Watch the video below:

 

Commenting on the video, DJ Euphonik joked that South Africa desperately needed a reset button, as things were “getting rough”.

Students from universities across the country have been protesting over free education in the wake of the higher education minister’s announcement that universities should determine the level of the 2017 fee adjustments themselves, provided that they should not be above 8%.

 

