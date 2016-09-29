menu
Local News 29.9.2016 11:22 am

Myeni praises Wits quality

Jonty Mark
Gavin Hunt with Sifiso Myeni and Bongani Khumalo during the Bidvest Wits Media Open Day at Sturrock Park on September 27, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Sifiso Myeni believes he has returned to a far stronger Bidvest Wits side than the one he left to join Orlando Pirates in 2012.

Myeni reunited with the Clever Boys on transfer deadline day, and has already helped his new team reach a cup final – they play Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in the MTN8 showpiece at Mbombela Stadium.

“I think the quality is better (now),” he says.

“When I was here (before) we had two or three players that could be match-winners, but now it is different, it is a new team and everyone works hard for one another. This is quite a good team with a good squad, and I must just make sure I work hard to gel with the team.”

Myeni won the 2010 Nedbank Cup at Wits, and was also involved in plenty of cup finals for Pirates, including scoring as the Buccaneers beat Wits in the 2014 Nedbank Cup final. The 28 year-old says he has “lost count” of the amount of finals he has played in but adds “the is my first MTN8 final with Wits.”

Wits have already beaten Orlando Pirates en route to the final, and have also taken down Kaizer Chiefs in a league match this season, but Sundowns, clearly the country’s best side at present, could prove an even tougher task.

“For me it is all about how we play,” said Myeni.

“We beat Chiefs and Pirates, but that is history. Coming into this game, we are playing a team that is doing well continentally and domestically. So for us it is to go out on Saturday and make sure we work for one another. With Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns, you know their quality … we must work hard, and see what happens. “

