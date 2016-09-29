Chicken chaos as truck overturns

A truck carrying frozen chicken pieces overturned in Hibberdene, KwaZulu-Natal, this morning, South Coast Herald reported.

According to police, the driver and passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The accident occurred at the N2 on-ramp at Hibberdene,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zandra Wiid.

“The driver was not seriously injured. However, it appears that bystanders began helping themselves to the cargo, and the police were called,” she said.

Hibberdene SAPS, the Port Shepstone K9 unit and Public Order Policing (POP) responded, and the culprits ran away.

– Caxton News Service