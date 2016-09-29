menu
National 29.9.2016 12:00 pm

Chicken chaos as truck overturns

Sugan Naidoo
Bystanders helped themselves to the cargo.

A truck carrying frozen chicken pieces overturned in Hibberdene, KwaZulu-Natal, this morning, South Coast Herald reported.

According to police, the driver and passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

“The accident occurred at the  N2 on-ramp at Hibberdene,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Zandra Wiid.

A truck transporting frozen chicken overturned in Hibberdene this morning. Photos by Robert Mckenzie KZN EMS

A truck transporting frozen chicken overturned in Hibberdene.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

“The driver was not seriously injured. However, it appears that bystanders began helping themselves to the cargo, and the police were called,” she said.

A truck transporting frozen chicken overturned in Hibberdene this morning. Photos by Robert Mckenzie KZN EMS

A truck transporting frozen chicken overturned in Hibberdene this morning. Photos by Robert Mckenzie KZN EMS

Hibberdene SAPS, the Port Shepstone K9 unit and Public Order Policing (POP) responded, and the culprits ran away.

– Caxton News Service

