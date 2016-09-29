Chiefs win gives fans chance to avenge mocking

Amakhosi have won three matches in a row, while Pirates have drawn all three previous encounters, and although they are still third on the log, their rivals’ fans are having a go at them.

Chiefs fans have endured some hard times with their team being mocked by rivals almost every week as they failed to register a win in over 16 games, but the streak ended over a week ago when they beat Highlands Park. Now Amakhosi fans have taken the chance to avenge their mocking, with Pirates being the main target of their trolling.

A Chiefs fan, Sibusiso Makhanya posted on his Facebook wall a photo of what he termed “the new Orlando Pirates away jersey”. The shirt in the photo is that of a famous maas brand, Inkomazi with the Pirates and Adidas logos on it.

Some Amakhosi fans have screen grabbed the log table of when Pirates were of the standings a few weeks ago, and said the Buccaneers fans should frame it as it was the only time their team will ever be top this season.