Local News 29.9.2016 11:42 am

Chiefs win gives fans chance to avenge mocking

Phakaaathi Reporter
Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars 14 September 2016 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Platinum Stars 14 September 2016 at FNB Stadium Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

While Kaizer Chiefs have been on the rise lately which has seen them move to the top of the Absa Premiership standings, things have been a little stagnant at their Soweto neighbours and big rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Amakhosi have won three matches in a row, while Pirates have drawn all three previous encounters, and although they are still third on the log, their rivals’ fans are having a go at them.

Chiefs fans have endured some hard times with their team being mocked by rivals almost every week as they failed to register a win in over 16 games, but the streak ended over a week ago when they beat Highlands Park. Now Amakhosi fans have taken the chance to avenge their mocking, with Pirates being the main target of their trolling.

A Chiefs fan, Sibusiso Makhanya posted on his Facebook wall a photo of what he termed “the new Orlando Pirates away jersey”.  The shirt in the photo is that of a famous maas brand, Inkomazi with the Pirates and Adidas logos on it.

Some Amakhosi fans have screen grabbed the log table of when Pirates were of the standings a few weeks ago, and said the Buccaneers fans should frame it as it was the only time their team will ever be top this season.

Pirates Troll

 

 

