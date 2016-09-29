Sacked employee threatens to stab former boss

A man threatened to stab his former boss at a Centurion coffee shop in Pretoria.

Michael Vorster from Scorpion security said this happened on Wednesday after the man turned up at the shop on Sunday and caused trouble, Rekord Centurion reported.

He said the manager alerted security by pushing the panic button, as the man was disturbing customers.

When security officers responded, the man apparently attacked one of them with a rock.

“He was very drunk,” Vorster said.

He said the man was dealt with on Sunday but returned on Monday. When he discovered the manager absent, he left again.

On Wednesday, when the man revisited the coffee shop, wielded a knife and started threatening the manager.

“He told the manager he was going to follow him to beat him up.”

He said the panic button was used again to alert security, as the man got more violent and threatened security officers on scene.

Vorster said he then arrested the man for trespassing.

According to Vorster, the man had worked at the establishment until eight months ago. He was let go because of altercations with fellow workers.

He said the manager had told him that he was willing to reinstate the man.

– Caxton News Service