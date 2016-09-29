Ertugral disappointed with fan behaviour

Ertugral was reported to have been attacked by Buccaneers supporter who went straight into the club’s dressing room and said some unpleasant words to the Bucs mentor following the clubs 1-1 draw with Platinum Stars at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I am very disappointed, but it is something coaches will always get, where they [fans] will throw everything at you. The point is how long and how much you are going to take it. I think some people need to behave themselves a little bit more,” said Ertugral.

The Turkish national went to remind the supporters the team was still on a rebuilding phase, having endured quite a dismal campaign last season.

“If I remember well, Orlando Pirates last season did not have a great season[…]. And we need to look at the details a little bit better, how we can build a team and make them stronger. Not to deal with such situations. I actually felt it is personal now, and sometimes I need to think about myself, how I can take it. The decision is always looking into the details and how can you help the team. I think we enjoy each other the way we are working together, but it will take time.”