menu
Local News 29.9.2016 12:04 pm

Ertugral disappointed with fan behaviour

Phakaaathi Reporter
Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral and assistant coach Bradley Carnell (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral and assistant coach Bradley Carnell (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral says he is disappointed by the behaviour of the fans, who always point fingers at coaches whenever a team doesn’t do well.

Ertugral was reported to have been attacked by Buccaneers supporter who went straight into the club’s dressing room and said some unpleasant words to the Bucs mentor following the clubs 1-1 draw with Platinum Stars at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I am very disappointed, but it is something coaches will always get, where they [fans] will throw everything at you. The point is how long and how much you are going to take it. I think some people need to behave themselves a little bit more,” said Ertugral.

The Turkish national went to remind the supporters the team was still on a rebuilding phase, having endured quite a dismal campaign last season.

“If I remember well, Orlando Pirates last season did not have a great season[…]. And we need to look at the details a little bit better, how we can build a team and make them stronger. Not to deal with such situations. I actually felt it is personal now, and sometimes I need to think about myself, how I can take it. The decision is always looking into the details and how can you help the team. I think we enjoy each other the way we are working together, but it will take time.”

Related Stories
Chiefs win gives fans chance to avenge mocking 29.9.2016
Mashaba tips Ghana to win Afcon 2017 29.9.2016
Myeni praises Wits quality 29.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

Chiefs wallop Stars to move top of the log
Phakaaathi

Chiefs wallop Stars to move top of the log

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands
Phakaaathi

Kaizer Motaung takes matters into his own hands

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela
Phakaaathi

Molangoane needs to make a formal apology – Malesela

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2
Phakaaathi

Blow by blow – Free State Stars 0 Kaizer Chiefs 2

Chippa give Baroka a lesson
Phakaaathi

Chippa give Baroka a lesson

poll

results

FS Stars 0-2 Chiefs
Arrows 1-1 SuperSport Utd
Baroka 1-4 Chippa Utd
Highlands 1-1 CT City
Click to see full results

fixtures

Arrows vs Chippa Utd
FS Stars vs Maritzburg Utd
P Stars vs Celtic
Chiefs vs Ajax CT
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Kaizer Chiefs 5 10
2 Arrows 5 10
3 Orlando Pirates 4 8
4 Cape Town City 5 8
5 Polokwane City 5 8
6 Chippa United 3 7
7 Bidvest Wits 3 7
8 SuperSport United 5 6
9 Platinum Stars 4 5
10 Highlands Park 4 4
11 Maritzburg Utd 5 4
12 Baroka FC 5 4
13 Ajax Cape Town 4 2
14 Free State Stars 5 2
15 Sundowns 1 1
16 Bloem Celtic 3 1
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.