National 29.9.2016 02:00 pm

Legislatures must deal with society issues – Limpopo speaker

Eric Naki

The speaker said sectoral parliaments, such as those of youth and women, should be used to hear what society has to say, especially on student protests.

Speaker of Limpopo Provincial Legislature Polly Boshielo says the legislatures must not fold their arms but must play an active role in societal matters, such as the ongoing student protests for no fees at universities.

Attending a meeting of the Speakers’ Forum attended by all legislature speakers, as well as the speaker and deputy speaker of the National Assembly, in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Thursday, Boshiela said the legislative sector must use their sectoral parliaments such as youth and women’s parliaments to hear what society has to say.

She expressed concern that since their inception, these sectoral parliaments have become mere “tick the box” events instead of being used effectively. “It seems we as the legislative sector do not have means or mechanisms to implement the resolutions taken during these sectorial parliaments,” she said.

Boshielo also suggested a change in the formats of the youth and women’s parliaments so the legislatures played a more active role in societal issues through debates and resolutions of these sectorial parliaments.  She said parliament and the legislatures could not just sit and do nothing in the ongoing Fees Must Fall crisis.

“We cannot watch in amusement while our youth destroy property demanding free education. We called them to the youth parliament, they told us what they want,” she said.

The deputy speaker of Eastern Cape Provincial Legislature, Bulelwa Tunyiswa, proposed that the resolutions and reports on the Youth and Women’s parliaments must be part of planning and budgeting in the provinces. “We must invite the premiers to take the issues back to the executive, so that when dealing with budgets and planning the issues raised by the stakeholders are also considered, and we are can be able to track the implementation,” she said.

Free State speaker Mamiki Qabathe said recommendations should not just be a matter between the provincial and the executives, but parliament must also engage the Cabinet on the issues raised at these sectoral parliaments, as some departments have national mandates.

National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli presided over the first day of the two-day meeting.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

