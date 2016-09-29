menu
KZN siblings in court for 50kg dagga

ANA
Photo: Supplied

Police said the siblings were travelling in a bakkie when they were arrested, and it was discovered that they were travelling to Mozambique for delivery.

Two suspects from Dundee, in KwaZulu-Natal, will appear in Ingwavuma Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning for possession of dagga, police said on Thursday.

This comes after the police on Tuesday recovered seven bags of dagga weighing 50 kilograms.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the operation was part of the KwaZulu-Natal police attempt to root out the import and export of drugs into the province.

“Suspects were travelling in a bakkie when they were arrested, and it was discovered that they were travelling to Mozambique for delivery, and they were placed under arrest and charged for possession of dagga,” Zwane said.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major-General Bhekinkosi Langa commended the local police for their successful efforts in tackling cross-border drug smuggling and other crimes.

African News Agency (ANA)

